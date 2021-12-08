Cowa LLC Invests $264,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,215. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

