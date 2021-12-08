Cowa LLC Invests $351,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.