Cowa LLC Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 24,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.