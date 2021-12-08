iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 333,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,473. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.