Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,798 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $12.46 on Wednesday, reaching $226.44. 68,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,518. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

