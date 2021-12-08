Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 1,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

