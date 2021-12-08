Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 202.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 120.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,100 shares during the period.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 13,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

