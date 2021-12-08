Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCTX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,266,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 2,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.93.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

