Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,927. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.59. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

