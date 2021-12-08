Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.73 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $16.73 million and $14,325.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00139982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00181742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.03 or 0.00589628 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,138,896,046 coins and its circulating supply is 4,933,686,479 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

