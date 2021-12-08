Analysts Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target at $5.70

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.33 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

