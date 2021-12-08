Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.91.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.