Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

QUS opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.79. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

