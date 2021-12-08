YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $77,387.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.70 or 0.08709164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00329347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.15 or 0.00951451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081261 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00413333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00305219 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

