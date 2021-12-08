Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.
Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
