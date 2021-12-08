Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 352,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 154,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

