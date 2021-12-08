The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

Shares of SHW opened at $341.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

