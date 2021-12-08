Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 379 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

ETN opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

