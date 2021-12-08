Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

MA stock opened at $339.51 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $333.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

