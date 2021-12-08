Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,295 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

