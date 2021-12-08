Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

