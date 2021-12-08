Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.