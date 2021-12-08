Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 4,728 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 133,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,249,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

