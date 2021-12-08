Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,217. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

