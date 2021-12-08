Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.19 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up about 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,457.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

