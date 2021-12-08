iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

