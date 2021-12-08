Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $266.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.