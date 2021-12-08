Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 8,552 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.