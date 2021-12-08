$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.39. 77,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,025. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

