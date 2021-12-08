Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

