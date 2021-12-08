Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

