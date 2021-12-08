Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.44. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $1,945,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

