ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of ChargePoint worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

