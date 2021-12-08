EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $595.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $595.00, but opened at $646.80. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $662.80, with a volume of 22,616 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.10.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

