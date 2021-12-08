EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $595.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $595.00, but opened at $646.80. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $662.80, with a volume of 22,616 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.10.
In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
