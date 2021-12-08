Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.41. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 7 shares.

Several research firms have commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company has a market cap of $646.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $430,385. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

