ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.67

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

