Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $56.13

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

