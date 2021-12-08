Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.92 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $366.07 million and $19.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00329347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,814,361 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

