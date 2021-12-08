Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

