Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 15,139 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.