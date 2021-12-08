Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.20.

Shares of SBNY opened at $318.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.80. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $342.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

