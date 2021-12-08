Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,672,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 748,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

