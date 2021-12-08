Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 986 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

