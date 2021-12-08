Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Penn National Gaming worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

