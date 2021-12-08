Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 4,956,283 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 2.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Itaú Unibanco worth $84,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.