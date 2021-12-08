Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 19,011 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $54,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

