Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

