Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up 2.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Itaú Unibanco worth $84,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.