Beck Bode LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

