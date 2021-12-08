Beck Bode LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

